AFM: Lionsgate Lands Gerard Butler's 'The Plane'

The actioner sees Butler play a commercial pilot who lands in a war zone.

Lionsgate has boarded The Plane, Gerard Butler's latest action vehicle that was launched at this year's American Film Market, taking North American rights, plus Latin America, the U.K. and India.

CAA Media Finance handled domestic rights, while MadRiver International is looking after international.

The Plane – uniting Butler with Lionsgate, which released Angel Has Fallen – sees the actor play commercial pilot Ray Torrance, who after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in a war zone, finds himself caught between the agendas of multiple militia who are planning to take the plane and its passengers hostage. Written by JP Davis and Charles Cumming (Violence Of Action) based on Cumming's book, The Plane is set to go into production in 2020.

Producers are Di Bonaventura Pictures’ Lorenzo di Bonvaventura and Mark Vahradian, MadRiver Pictures’ Marc Butan and Ara Keshishian, and Butler and Alan Siegel under their G-BASE banner.

Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions, oversaw the deal for Lionsgate, along with executive vp of acquisitions Eda Kowan and John Biondo, executive vp of business and legal affairs.

Butler is represented by CAA and Alan Siegel Entertainment.