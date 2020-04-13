Lionsgate to Livestream 'John Wick,' 'Dirty Dancing' and Other Classic Pics for Free

Jamie Lee Curtis will host the fan-participation event, which hopes to raise awareness for laid-off movie theater workers.

Lionsgate is partnering with a host of companies and organizations to stream four of its classic library titles — including Dirty Dancing and La La Land — for free in a campaign to raise awareness for impacted movie theater workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jamie Lee Curtis will host "Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies," which will be livestreamed on Liongate's YouTube page and Fandango's Movieclips YouTube page.

The screenings will encourage donations that will benefit the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping workers throughout the motion picture industry, and will link to the Foundation’s charitable page so that viewers who are able can help as well.

Lionsgate's partners include YouTube, Fandango and the National Association of Theater Owners.

The schedule for the Friday-night offerings is as follows:

April 17 – The Hunger Games

April 24 – Dirty Dancing

May 1 – La La Land

May 8 – John Wick (age registration required)