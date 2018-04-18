Lionsgate Mulls 3 Arts Entertainment Acquisition

The Los Angeles-based talent agency has approached multiple possible suitors.

After recent M&A chatter suggesting Lionsgate may be interested in being a seller, the studio may be ready to turn buyer.

The studio is looking at acquiring 3 Arts Entertainment, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter.

3 Arts has been mulling a sale for some time and has approached multiple possible suitors. A Lionsgate spokesman declined comment when asked about talks between the studio and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Top executives at Lionsgate have recently talked about being more aggressive in pursuing creative talent to exploit ownership rights, especially after acquiring Starz to get deeper into TV. Acquiring 3 Arts Entertainment would aim to get Lionsgate's TV division especially closer to comedy talent, and attract more and better creative talent overall.

Launched in 1991, 3 Arts has a client roster underpinning a production slate that includes TV properties like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Silicon Valley, Baskets, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia and The Mindy Project,.

A possible run for 3 Arts Entertainment also follows renewed industry consolidation after Walt Disney's potential $52.4 billion deal for the Fox assets and AT&T's $85.4 billion bid for Time Warner.