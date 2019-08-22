Lionsgate Nabs Hilary Swank's Noir Thriller 'Fatale'

Deon Taylor's indie also stars Michael Ealy, Mike Colter and Tyrin Turner.

Lionsgate has acquired the North American and key international rights to Fatale, the Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy-starring noir thriller from The Intruder director Deon Taylor.

Fatale centers on a married man (Ealy) who is tricked into a murder scheme by a seductive woman (Swank) with whom he had a one-night stand. How far will he go to save his marriage from his mistake?

Damaris Lewis, who starred in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, plays Ealy's character's wife, Traci, and Geoffrey Owens plays his attorney. Written and produced by David Loughery, Fatale is produced by Hidden Empire Film Group's Roxanne Taylor and is executive produced by Robert F. Smith.

Lionsgate earlier released another Deon Taylor thriller, Traffik. "We are all big fans of Deon and are thrilled to have him back at Lionsgate. This film has the heat and erotic appeal of relationship-gone-wrong thrillers like Unfaithful, Fatal Attraction or Basic Instinct. Deon Taylor has delivered a morally complex and outstanding character-driven thriller with riveting performances by Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy," Jason Constantine, Lionsgate's president of acquisitions and co-productions said in a statement.

Taylor's other credits include Meet the Blacks 2: The House Next Door, starring Mike Epps and Katt Williams, and Meet the Blacks, a film he wrote, directed, produced and distributed independently.

"Damon and I had the chance to work together on The Intruder, and like a character from this new movie, he became almost obsessed with this project," Taylor says in his own statement about Damon Wolf, Lionsgate's president of worldwide marketing. "I can feel that energy and passion with the Lionsgate team, and I'm excited to be working with Joe, and to be reunited with Damon, Jason and Eda [Kowan] and the whole entire Lionsgate film group," he adds.

Constantine and Kowan negotiated the rights to Fatale. Endeavor Content and Glen Mastroberte of Latham & Watkins negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.