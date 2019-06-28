Lionsgate Nabs Neil Burger's YA Sci-Fi Thriller 'Voyagers'

The studio takes the U.S. rights to AGC Studio's 'Lord of the Flies'-style dystopian thriller, which also stars Colin Farrell.

Lionsgate has picked up the U.S. rights to Voyagers, the YA sci-fi thriller from director Neil Burger (Divergent) that also stars Colin Farrell.

The deal with Stuart Ford’s AGC International for AGC Studios and Thunder Road’s Voyagers, which has just begun shooting in Romania, reunites Lionsgate with Burger, who is coming off his earlier pic The Upside.

"Acquiring U.S. rights to Voyagers was an easy decision for us,” said Jason Constantine, Lionsgate president of acquisitions and co-productions, in a statement. “We have worked with Neil Burger very successfully and he will without a doubt create an experience with Voyagers as a sophisticated and stylish event sci-fi thriller."

The film follows a group of 30 children sent into space on a multiyear mission to populate a new planet. When the adult captain of the mission is killed under mysterious circumstances, the young crew descends into chaos, leading to a Lord of the Flies-style battle between tribes of feral and competing groups.

Voyagers stars Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Viveik Kalra, Quintessa Swindell and Isaac Hempstead Wright. The ensemble cast includes Archie Madekwe, Archie Renaux and Chanté Adams.

Burger wrote the screenplay for Voyagers, which is financed by AGC Studios and produced by Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road. Brendon Boyea is producing alongside Iwanyk and Burger, with Stuart Ford and Greg Shapiro executive producing.

Ford and Burger earlier shopped Voyagers in Berlin at the European Film Market and signed deals with major distributors like Telepool for Germany; Sun for Spain, Portugal and Latin America; Vertical Entertainment for Eastern Europe; and The Searchers for Benelux.