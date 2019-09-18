Lionsgate Names 'A Quiet Place' Producer Aaron Janus as Senior VP, Production

The studio is also promoting Meredith Wieck to vp of production amid a realigning film division.

Lionsgate has named Aaron Janus, a production exec behind A Quiet Place and Deadpool, as senior vp of production in its realigning Motion Picture Group.

The studio has also promoted Meredith Wieck to vp of production. She and Janus will report to Erin Westerman, who was recently promoted to president of production and has helped target movies in the horror, action, faith, family and comedy genres as Lionsgate looks for new film franchises.

Janus joins Lionsgate from Platinum Dunes, where he was head of development for directors Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form. While there, Janus executive produced John Krasinski box office hit A Quiet Place. He also had executive stints at 20th Century Fox, where his credits included Deadpool, The Wolverine and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Scott Rudin Productions.

"Aaron is an exciting addition to our strong team," Westerman said in a statement.

Wieck has been with Lionsgate since 2015 and haas overseen projects like Bombshell and Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar.