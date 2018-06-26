Lionsgate Names Damon Wolf as Film Group Marketing Head

He replaces Tim Palen, who earlier this month stepped down as Lionsgate's longtime president of worldwide theatrical marketing, the latest in a string of executive changes at the studio.

Lionsgate has named Damon Wolf to replace Tim Palen as president of worldwide theatrical marketing, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Tim Palen earlier this month stepped down as the studio's longtime president of worldwide theatrical marketing, and will remain with the studio as chief brand officer, reporting to studio CEO Jon Feltheimer.

Palen helped in the search for a new theatrical marketing president at Lionsgate, and will be on hand for the transition before Wolf joins the studio on Jan. 1, 2019. Wolf currently serves as co-head of marketing for TriStar Pictures, Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Acquisitions.

Wolf was brought into the studio in 2014 by Tom Rothman to head up marketing as TriStar Pictures was relaunched. He then segued to the Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group when Rothman became its chairman.

His recent film creative campaigns include work on Baby Driver and Don't Breathe, and franchise installments of Resident Evil and Underworld.

Wolf in his next role will report to Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Joe Drake. His hire comes as Drake assembles his leadership team after Nathan Kahane was recently named president of the Motion Picture Group.

Nathan Kahane succeeded Erik Feig as president of the motion picture group after Feig decided to leave. Kahane worked with Drake at Good Universe, the company founded by Drake after an earlier stint at Lionsgate.

Patrick Wachsberger, who had served as co-chairman of the motion picture group, has also departed.