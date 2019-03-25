Lionsgate Names Marisa Liston to Oversee Film Publicity

The former Sony Pictures exec will also be in charge of branded social media strategy and communications strategy for the studio's Motion Picture Group.

Marisa Liston is joining Lionsgate to oversee its feature film and motion picture group publicity and communications strategy. She’ll have the title of head of global earned media and communications and will report to Damon Wolf, president of worldwide marketing for Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group.

Liston, who spent 17 years at Sony Pictures, rising to executive vp publicity, before departing Sony at the end of 2018, will be charged with overseeing domestic and international feature film publicity; feature film and branded social media strategy; and film and Motion Picture Group communications strategy.

“I can’t think of a more effective marketing executive whose knowledge and leadership will ensure the seamless transition in taking three separate core pillars of feature film marketing to create one central communications hub within Lionsgate’s Global Marketing Division,” Wolf said in announcing her appointment.

Liston’s first assignments will include Long Shot, the Seth Rogen/Charlize Theron romantic comedy opening May 3; John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, starring Keanu Reeves (May 17); Angel Has Fallen, starring Gerard Butler (Aug. 23); Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo: Last Blood (Sept. 20); Roland Emmerich’s epic WW2 action film Midway (Nov. 8); Rian Johnson’s Knives Out (Nov. 27); Jay Roach’s untitled film about Roger Ailes written by Charles Randolph, starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie (Dec. 20); and in 2020, the sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek.