Lionsgate Names Nathan Kahane President of Motion Picture Group

Kahane rejoins Joe Drake at the Hollywood studio after they co-founded Good Universe in 2012 to continue a 15-year business partnership.

Nathan Kahane has been named as president of the motion picture group at Lionsgate.

The move, announced on Thursday, brings former Mandate Pictures president Kahane back together with Joe Drake, who in October 2017 returned to Lionsgate as motion picture group chairman. Drake earlier served as co-COO of the studio's Motion Picture Group until co-founding Good Universe in 2012 with Kahane.

The latest shake-up at Lionsgate's motion picture group also sees former Good Universe and Disney exec Erin Westerman named executive vp of production.

"I have worked alongside Nathan as an executive, entrepreneur and producer for 15 years, during which he has demonstrated a combination of great leadership skills, a game-changing approach to filmmaking, and talent relationships that are second to none," Drake said in a statement.

Lionsgate last October acquired Good Universe, with Kahane continuing to lead the company and overseeing key talent partnerships, including Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver’s Point Grey Pictures and horror maven Fede Alvarez’s Bad Hombre (Don’t Breathe, Evil Dead).

Drake and Kahane ran Good Universe as a full-service motion picture financing, production and sales company. Their partnership began in 2003, when Drake and Kahane founded Mandate Pictures.

Just as they were launching that company, they also partnered with Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert on their Ghost House Pictures production label. In 2007, the partners sold Mandate to Lionsgate, where they continued to operate it as an autonomous brand.

As president of Mandate, Kahane moved the company forward with hits including the Golden Globe-nominated and Independent Spirit Award-winning comedy 50/50.