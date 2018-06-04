Lionsgate Names Former Sony Pictures Exec Corii Berg as General Counsel

Berg will be involved in all future mergers and acquisitions as the Hollywood studio navigates industry consolidation.

Lionsgate has named former Sony Pictures Entertainment exec Corii Berg as its new general counsel.

Berg will be the studio's senior legal and business affairs executive and serve on its executive management committee. Reporting to Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, Berg will work closely with vice chairman Michael Burns, COO Brian Goldsmith and CFO Jimmy Barge as the Hollywood studio continues to navigate industry consolidation.

After recent Wall Street chatter suggesting Lionsgate may be interested in being a seller, the studio turned buyer by taking a majority stake in the management firm 3 Arts Entertainment.

While at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Berg most recently worked as senior executive vp and head of worldwide business affairs for Sony Pictures Television. Before that, he was Sony Pictures' executive vp and deputy general counsel, corporate and distribution, from 2004-2009.

"Corii is an experienced, forward-looking strategist who brings to Lionsgate a wealth of major studio legal experience, deep knowledge of the television space and a strong track record helping launch new content platforms worldwide,” Feltheimer and Burns said Monday in a statement.