Lionsgate Nominates Former FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn to Board of Directors

Clyburn served on the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from 2009 to 2018, bringing technology and telecommunications expertise to the Hollywood studio.

Lionsgate has nominated Mignon Clyburn, a former FCC commissioner, to its board of directors.

Clyburn is president of MLC Strategies, a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm. She will be the fourth woman on the studio's board of directors, the second woman of color and the first African-American executive entering the Lionsgate boardroom.

Clyburn served as a Democratic commissioner of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from 2009 to 2018, including as acting chair. While with the FCC, Clyburn championed closing the digital divide by bringing broadband Internet services to low income households and rural areas.

Before her FCC appointment, Clyburn served 11 years on the Public Service Commission of South Carolina and worked for nearly 15 years as publisher of the Coastal Times, a Charleston weekly newspaper focused on the African American community. Her father is U.S. Democratic Congressman James E. Clyburn.

Lionsgate will be looking to Clyburn's expertise in the technology and telecommunications spaces, as well as offering advice on FCC merger reviews while in the studio's boardroom.