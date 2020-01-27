Sundance: Lionsgate Picks Up Benedict Cumberbatch Cold War Drama 'Ironbark'

Rachel Brosnahan and Jessie Buckley also star in the film directed by Dominic Cooke.

Sundance Cold War drama Ironbark has landed at Lionsgate in the U.S.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Greville Wynne, a British businessman who is recruited to help put an end to the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Forming an unlikely bond with a Soviet officer, Oleg (Merab Ninidze), Wynne provides crucial information to help avoid nuclear warfare.

Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan and Jessie Buckley also star in the film.

Dominic Cooke (On Chesil Beach) directed the movie from a script by Tom O'Connor.

UTA Independent Film Group brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.