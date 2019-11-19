Lionsgate Picks Up K-Pop Comedy 'Seoul Girls' From Rebel Wilson

Wilson wrote and will produce the movie.

Lionsgate has picked up a comedy set in the world of K-pop from Rebel Wilson.

Seoul Girls, penned by Wilson with a recent revision by Young II Kim (Billions), follows a Korean-American high school girl and her friends who enter a worldwide talent competition to be the opening act for the world’s biggest K-pop boy band. With help from an ex-member of a British girl group and a former K-pop trainee, the girls find their voices on the world’s biggest stage.

Wilson, who also will appear in the movie, will produce via her Camp Sugar banner along with Alison Owen and Debra Hayward through Monumental Pictures.

The film will be overseen by Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien for Lionsgate.

Wilson, who will next be in theaters with Universal's Cats, is repped by WME and Sloane Offer.

Kim is repped by the Arlook Group and Ziffren Brittenham.