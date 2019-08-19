Lionsgate Play Premium Subscription Service Bows in India With Vodafone Idea and Starzplay

The premium subscription service will feature films from the Lionsgate library including such franchise titles as 'The Hunger Games' and 'The Twilight Saga' and Oscar-winner 'La La Land', among others.

Lionsgate has bowed its premium entertainment service Lionsgate Play in India in association with leading telecom player Vodafone Idea and Starzplay, the international premium subscription platform from Lionsgate subsidiary Starz.



Vodafone Idea customers will get access to a broad portfolio of content from the Lionsgate library including blockbuster franchises The Hunger Games and The Twilight Saga, the Oscar-winning La La Land and the recent Julia Roberts starrer Wonder, among others.

Lionsgate Play will be available to Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV subscribers as a part of what is termed as a "strategic collaboration" between the companies.

Vodafone claims that its Vodafone Play app has been downloaded by over 10 million subscribers who have access to over 9,500 movies in 16 languages and over 300 live TV channels in addition to numerous originals and TV shows across genres.

Similarly, the Ideas Movies & TV app also offers a broad range of film and TV content.



In its first year, Lionsgate Play will also premiere such titles as Robin Hood, Crank, Sahara, Redcliff, Jersey Shore Attack, Killers, Grudge, Letters to Juliet, American Psycho 2, Nerve, Facing Ali, Down a Dark Hall and American Assassin.



“The partnership with Vodafone India creates an exciting opportunity to expand the Lionsgate Play offering as a premium service that delivers a vast library of compelling films and a great user experience to all of our shared customers," said Lionsgate South Asia managing director Rohit Jain.



"With Lionsgate Play we are extremely excited at the prospect of offering premium world class English content to our consumers to enable them to enjoy the best that Hollywood has to offer," added Vodafone India Limited operations director, marketing, Avneesh Khosla.