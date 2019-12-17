Lionsgate Play Service Launches on Indian Telco Bharti Airtel

The service will offer premium content from the studio's library including 'The Hunger Games' and 'Twilight Saga' franchises and Oscar winning films such as 'La La Land.'

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel, Lionsgate and Starzplay, the international premium subscription platform from Starz, have teamed to offer premium content service Lionsgate Play in India.

The alliance will give Bharti Airtel's Indian customers access to a wide array of Lionsgate films content which will also be dubbed in various languages found in the country. Lionsgate Play will be available on web platforms and the Airtel Xstream app which offers a catalogue of over 10,000 movies and shows along with 400 TV channels.

Lionsgate Play’s initial offering includes blockbuster franchises such as The Hunger Games and Twilight Saga and Oscar winning films such as La La Land and critically-acclaimed Wonder among other titles.

In addition Airtel customers will have access to recent hits like American Assassin, Robin Hood, The Spy Who Dumped Me, A Simple Favor, Saban’s Power Rangers as well as marquee titles such as Divergent, Now You See Me 2, Gods of Egypt, Letters To Juliet and Reservoir Dogs.

"The partnership with Airtel is a great opportunity to expand the Lionsgate Play premium offering with a best-in-class partner, a vast feature film library and a compelling user experience for our customers," said Lionsgate Play South Asia MD Rohit Jain, adding, "This is another major step forward in bringing an exciting and unique content experience to our Indian audience."

"Our mission is to make Airtel Xstream the most loved digital entertainment platform in India and enable best-in-class experience across a range of connected devices and applications," said Bharti Airtel chief product officer Adarsh Nair, adding, "We will continue to forge long-term strategic partnerships with the top content producers from around the world as part of our mission and look forward to collaborating with Lionsgate to delight customers in India."

Earlier this year, Lionsgate Play was first launched in India in partnership with Vodafone Idea.