Lionsgate Posts Second Quarter Profit as Starz Adds 1.2M U.S. Subscribers

Lionsgate on Thursday swung to a second-quarter profit on higher overall revenues and continuing growth at Starz.

The premium cable and streaming channel Starz added a record 1.2 million overall subscribers in the U.S. during the latest quarter to get to 5.6 million customers domestically and 27 million customers in all globally. The Hollywood studio has been looking to potentially spinoff Starz as it expands in the streaming space with popular shows like Power and Outlander.

A possible corporate spinoff is only one strategic option under consideration at Lionsgate, however, and picking the right market conditions is thought to be a key concern. Lionsgate has in part also been reacting to outside calls from Wall Street players looking to unlock hidden value at Starz.

Lionsgate, led by CEO Jon Feltheimer, posted net income attributable to shareholderss at $1.8 million, which compared to a year-earlier $144.1 million loss for the three months ending Sept. 30. The year-earlier second quarter included a $114.1 million charge for litigation settlements.

Shares in the studio jumped by nearly 6 percent to $8.80 in after-hours trading following the release of Lionsgate's latest financial results.

The indie studio posted a per-share profit of 1 cent, against a loss of 67 cents per share in the year-ago period, and an adjusted per-share profit of 22 cents, which beat an analyst forecast for the studio of per-share earnings at 20 cents.

Overall revenues came to $983.5 million, against a year-earlier $901.1 million, and beat the Wall Street analyst consensus of $914.7 million by 8 percent. Media networks revenue, which is mostly Starz, fell slightly to $374 million during the second quarter, against a year-earlier $377.3 million.

Motion picture group revenue jumped to $405.8 million, against a year-earlier $379 million as Lionsgate had box office contributions from theatrical releases like Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Angel Has Fallen and Rambo: Last Blood. TV Production revenues rose sharply to $274 million, compared to a year-ago $$152.1 million on the timing of episode deliveries.

"Even as our industry is undergoing the most disruptive secular change in its history, all of our businesses have staked out strong, sustainable and unique positions within the ecosystem and are performing well," Feltheimer said in a statement.

The Hollywood studio behind movie tentpoles like the John Wick franchise has been eyed as a possible takeover target since its stock price fell in the past year.