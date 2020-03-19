Lionsgate to Release 'I Still Believe' Online Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Hollywood studio and Kingdom Story Company will release the KJ Apa and Britt Robertson-starring faith-based drama from March 27 on premium VOD.

As the coronavirus pandemic shutters traditional theaters for social distancing, Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company are set to release I Still Believe, the KJ Apa and Britt Robertson-starring faith-based drama on premium video on demand platforms, starting on March 27.

"With theaters closed nationwide due to these unprecedented events, we want to continue to make I Still Believe available to consumers. The theatrical experience is core to our business, and exhibitors are our integral partners and allies. We’re enormously proud of the movie that the Erwin Brothers created and are grateful to be able to share it with audiences for their home viewing pleasure," Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

The follow-up to the 2018 indie hit I Can Only Imagine is directed by Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin who were also keen to underline their loyalty to the traditional theatrical window undermined only by a sudden health crisis.

"As filmmakers, we are heartbroken that we can’t share I Still Believe on a big screen the way we intended. We make movies because we love movies and we stand firmly behind the nation’s theater chains, from the largest circuits to the smallest mom and pop indies that have been so dramatically affected by these unprecedented closures," the Erwin brothers said in their own statement.

"But the safety of guests comes first, and we're proud to have the opportunity to share online a movie whose inspiring message of love, hope and faith is perfect for these uncertain times," they added.

No ticket price for the PVOD play for I Still Believe has yet been disclosed. It's understood that price point will be set next week after additional market data and information is available for traditional filmmakers and distributors thrust into uncharted territory by the new COVID-19 outbreak.

I Still Believe marks the Erwin brothers’ first project coming out of their first-look film and TV deal with Lionsgate. Their latest faith-based film is based on the story of music star Jeremy Camp as it tells the story of a young couple’s journey that proves hope can survive tragedy and that love tested is the only love worth sharing.

The film also stars Shania Twain and Gary Sinise. I Still Believe was written by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn and is produced by Kevin Downes, Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin.