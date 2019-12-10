Lionsgate Releases 'Knives Out' Chris Evans Promo Sweater

The film studio is sending members of the press a limited-edition black crewneck with an image of Chris Evans in his internet-famous sweater: "When the world asked to be swaddled by Chris, we deliver."

Even before its Nov. 27 release date, Knives Out created an obsession among fans and social media users with a cozy white knit sweater that Chris Evans wears onscreen.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who co-stars in the whodunnit mystery film, even admitted on Twitter on Friday, "I am upstaged by a SWEATER!" Evans responded, "Don’t worry, Jamie. That cable-knit is a one-trick pony. Let’s see it try and pull off a beach scene. No range."

Costume designer Jenny Eagan told The Hollywood Reporter last month: "I'm not sure if it's the sweater or who's wearing the sweater. ... That might be part of it, too. He looks pretty great."

Now Lionsgate is leaning into the popularity of Evans' Aran cable knit costume; the official @KnivesOut Twitter account changed its name to “Chris Evans’ Sweater Stan Account” on Thursday. After reverting back on Friday, it posted, "The stan account might be gone, but the sweaters are forever."

Later that day, THR received a marketing email from Lionsgate with the subject line "Swaddled by Chris?" The distributor announced that it's mailing out limited-edition promo crewneck sweaters featuring an image of Evans in his famous knitwear. The black merch, emblazoned with the phrase "eat shit," will be sent by Dec. 18 to journalists and 100 random winners of their now-over Twitter giveaway.

A spokesperson for Lionsgate sent a statement to THR about why they decided to play into the pullover craze: "We understand there are many factors to a film's success, one of them includes great social listening. Knives Out is not only spectacular in its writing and ensemble, the plot is also relevant with very relatable characters (and apparently wardrobe). We want our audience to feel heard and be part of the Knives Out family in a way that's meaningful to them, so when the world asked to be swaddled by Chris, we deliver! Truly, what better way to spend the holiday than in the arms of Chris Evans?"

Whatever their marketing strategy is, it's already working — Knives Out scored a Golden Globe nomination for best motion picture comedy or musical on Monday, along with acting nods for Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig. Eagan earned a Costume Designers Guild Award nomination on Tuesday, too, for those stellar sweater selection skills.

MRC is the studio behind Knives Out, and shares a parent company, Valence Media, with THR.