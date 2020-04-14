Lionsgate Renews Grindstone Film Slate Deal

The partnership will release upcoming titles like Mel Gibson's 'Force of Nature' and 'Rogue,' starring Megan Fox.

Lionsgate has renewed its long-standing film slate deal with Grindstone Entertainment Group as new agreements have been signed with Grindstone president and CEO Barry Brooker and principal Stan Wertlieb.

Movies in the new slate deal include Force of Nature, starring Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth; the Megan Fox-starrer Rogue; the comedy Guest House, with Pauly Shore and Aimee Teegarden; and Hair of the Dog, the Gerard Butler-starring thriller.

The latest slate deal will aim to drive the movie titles further onto streaming platforms worldwide for added exposure beyond theatrical releases.

"Barry and Stan are the best in the business and have built Grindstone into a home for great talent, exciting properties and a source of consistent profitability. We look forward to expanding our partnership with one of the most innovative and recognizable brands in the multiplatform streaming space," Lionsgate Worldwide Home Entertainment president Ron Schwartz said in a statement.

Lionsgate last re-upped its deal with Grindstone Entertainment Group in June 2017. Grindstone has since expanded in the multiplatform streaming space with day-and-date theatrical/VOD releases and increased its strategic partnerships with international producers and other content creators worldwide.

Recent Grindstone successes include the last two installments of the Escape Plan franchise, Escape Plan 2: Hades and Escape Plan 3: The Extractors, starring Sylvester Stallone, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Dave Bautista, and the thriller The Poison Rose, starring John Travolta, Morgan Freeman, Famke Janssen and Brendan Fraser.