Lionsgate Shelves Plans to Bring 'Hunger Games,' 'Divergent' Attractions to New York's Times Square

The Hollywood studio’s Spanish partner has backed out of a venture to launch an indoor entertainment center on 42nd Street.

Lionsgate has shelved plans for an indoor entertainment center in New York's Times Square that had been set to open this year, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The studio in 2017 unveiled plans with Spain's Parques Reunidos, a global leisure-park operator, to launch Lionsgate Entertainment City at 11 Times Square. But Lionsgate's Spanish partner has now backed out of the New York City venture after its own theme parks in Spain underperformed.

The planned attractions were to include a Hunger Games-inspired Peeta's Bakery and the Capitol Confectionery; a flying-simulator attraction; a Divergent-themed obstacle course; and a John Wick: Chapter Two shooting ride where fans went head-to-head with a series of assailants.

But now the flagship Lionsgate indoor attraction in midtown Manhattan has been put on hold, even as the studio grows its location-based entertainment business elsewhere around the world.

Lionsgate on Monday said an indoor theme park set to bring Hunger Games- and Divergent-inspired attractions to China will launch on July 31.

Lionsgate's location-based entertainment business includes separate attractions in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Asia. That includes the Lionsgate Zone in the Motiongate theme park in Dubai and the Saw Escape Room in Las Vegas.

The studio earlier announced that another outdoor theme park, Lionsgate Movie World at Jeju Island, South Korea, will open in 2020.

July 3, 9 a.m. Updated to clarify that Lionsgate's Spanish partner, Parques Reunidos, has backed out of the New York City venture and that plans for the attraction have been put on hold.