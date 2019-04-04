Lionsgate Inks Content Deal With Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures

Point Grey and Lionsgate most recently worked together on the comedy 'Long Shot.'

Lionsgate has entered into a joint venture with Point Grey Pictures — the banner run by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver — for a multiplatform content deal.

Point Grey will work closely with Lionsgate to develop content for the motion picture, scripted and unscripted television, digital and location-based entertainment businesses. The banner and the studio most recently worked together on the romantic comedy Long Shot, starring Rogen and Charlize Theron. The pic is set for a May 3 release.

The deal will see Point Grey reteam with Joe Drake and Nathan Kahane, now Lionsgate's motion picture group chairman and president, respectively.

“Together, we have big expectations,” Drake said Thursday in announcing the partnership at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. “Point Grey is always ahead of the curve.”

As founders of the production company Good Universe, Drake and Kahane worked with Rogen and team on titles including Neighbors, This Is the End, 50/50 and the Oscar-nominated The Disaster Artist, among others. Point Grey has an overall deal at Good Universe, which was acquired by Lionsgate in 2017.

Rogen, Goldberg and Weaver poked fun at Drake onstage at CinemaCon, calling him "so fucking handsome. It's insane! Look at this guy. It's glorious," said Rogen. "He's so handsome. I've known him 10 years, I didn't know he was bald until today."

Rogen, after joking that Drake was seven feet tall, ended their part of the Lionsgate presentation by saying why they were happy the deal had closed: "We get to hang out with the tallest, best smelling, baldest man in all of Hollywood."

“Over the years, we have developed some of our biggest hits with Joe Drake and Nathan Kahane — they have been among our biggest supporters," said the Point Grey trio. "We are thrilled to be partnering with them, alongside Kevin Beggs in TV, and the entire Lionsgate team.”

Added Drake: "From our days at Mandate and Good Universe to our experience working with them here at Lionsgate, we have had the pleasure and privilege of working with Seth, Evan and James on some of their most iconic films and we could not ask for more incredible or collaborative creative partners. We believe the best from Point Grey is yet to come."

Said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer: “We look forward to a partnership that turbocharges the continued ramp up of our film and television slates while creating exciting opportunities across our entire portfolio of businesses. Our investment in the Point Grey team promises great returns for our two companies, our partners, and audiences around the world.”

UTA and law firm Felker Toczek negotiated the deal on behalf of Point Grey.

Lionsgate's CinemaCon presentation wrapped with Rogen returning to the stage, this time with Theron, before Long Shot was screened in full for theater owners.

"Without you guys, no one sees what we make," Theron told exhibitors, to which Rogen quickly added, "Even with you guys, sometimes no one sees what we make."