Lionsgate Signs First-Look Deal With 'Shadow Force' Producer Stephen Love

His Made With Love Media shingle is currently producing the Kerry Washington and Sterling K. Brown action two-hander

Lionsgate has signed a first-look film development and production deal with indie producer Stephen “Dr.” Love.

Love's Made With Love Media shingle is currently producing the Kerry Washington and Sterling K. Brown action two-hander Shadow Force, which Lionsgate recently acquired, and Juel Taylor's They Cloned Tyrone for Netflix.

He also recently set up Assisted Living, written by Kay Oyegun, at Paramount Studios; and Notes from a Young Black Chef, based on Kwame Onwuachi’s memoir, which will be adapted by Randy McKinnon.

The studio's first look deal with Love was unveiled by Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Love's producing credits include the 2016 feature The Land, writer-director Steven Caple Jr.'s film about four Cleveland teens using a stolen drug stash to finance their skateboarding aspirations, which debuted at Sundance.

"This partnership with Lionsgate provides an opportunity to work with a best-in-class team as I expand my footprint as a producer," Love said in a statement.

He is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn.

The development and production deal was negotiated by Bonnie Stylides, executive vp of business and legal affairs for Lionsgate.