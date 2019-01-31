Lionsgate Suspense Thriller 'Run' Sets 2020 Release Date

The Summit Entertainment release stars Sarah Paulson and is directed by Aneesh Chaganty.

The Sarah Paulson-starring suspense thriller Run is set for a wide release on Jan. 24, 2020, Lionsgate said Thursday.

The studio's Summit Entertainment title from the creative team behind Searching will be directed by Aneesh Chaganty.

Paulson plays a mother who raises her teenage daughter in isolation, only to see her life begin to unravel as she discovers her mother's sinister secret.

Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian are producing Run, with Chaganty and Ohanian having written the film's script.

Paulson, Chaganty and Ohanian are represented by CAA.