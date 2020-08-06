Lionsgate Swings to Quarterly Profit Amid Pandemic

The studio, led by CEO Jon Feltheimer, unveiled its latest financial results as the studio's Starz platform hit 11.4 million global streaming subscribers.

Lionsgate has swung to a first quarter profit for fiscal year 2021, as the studio's Starz premium TV platform hit 11.4 million global streaming subscribers.

For the three months to June 30, Lionsgate swung to a quarterly profit attributable to shareholders at $51.1 million, against a year-earlier loss of $54 million.

The COVID-19 crisis started near the end of Lionsgate's fiscal fourth quarter, so the latest first quarter earnings represent the first snapshot of the full impact on the Hollywood studio from the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first quarter, Lionsgate reported earnings of 23 cents per share, against a year-earlier loss of 25 cents per-share. That beat a Wall Street estimate for 2 cents in a per-share profit. The adjusted earnings of 39 cents per-share beat an analyst consensus of 21 cents.

Fourth-quarter revenue came to $813.7 million, compared with a year-earlier $963.3 million, which beat an analyst estimate of $770.3 million in overall revenue for the latest quarter.

The studio's media network revenue, which mostly comprises the Starz premium cable and streaming channel, came to $367.3 million, against a year-earlier $372 million. Starz reported domestic OTT subs at 7.4 million at the end of the first quarter, up from 6.8 million last quarter.

Lionsgate reported 11.4 million global streaming subscribers. The motion picture segment revenue was $280.7 million, compared to a year-ago $397.8 million due to fewer theatrical releases amid movie theater closures during the pandemic.

TV production revenue fell 30 percent to $195.7 million, due mainly to the timing of series as pandemic-era production shutdowns impacted the TV division. Library revenue was a record $219 million, driven by strong demand for content and the syndication of Mad Men in the quarter.

