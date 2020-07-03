Lionsgate Swoops on Aaron Eckhart Thriller 'Afterward' (Exclusive)

Lionsgate's Grindhouse has taken the film — also starring Terrence Howard — for North America and Latin America.

Lionsgate's Grindstone Entertainment Group has taken all rights for North America and Latin America for Afterward, the dramatic thriller starring Aaron Eckhart and Terrence Howard that was first announced in Toronto last year.

Angel Oak Films, the production and sales company headed by Pascal Borno and Alain Gillissen, announced the distribution deal alongside other territories, including YouPlanet (Spain), Adler Entertainment (Italy), Eagle Films (Middle East), Lusomundo (Portugal) and Al Munteanu’s SquareOne Entertainment (Germany) who came on board early as an anchor deal.

Inspired by a true story, Afterward sees Eckhart play a father struggling with the death of his daughter and sets out on a quest for truth and justice against corruption and small-town politics. Dito Montiel (Empire State) will direct.

The film, which was due to start shooting in April before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now set to being principal photography in September.

Afterward is produced by Thomas D. Adelman, Elizabeth Gast Napolitano, Frederic Demey and Carl Colpaert, with Borno, Gillissen and B.I. Rosen serving as co-producers, and Barry Brooker, Stan Wertlieb and Joey Tufaro serving as executive producers.