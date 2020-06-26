Lionsgate Swoops on Crime Thriller 'Arkansas' for Multiple Territories (Exclusive)

VMI has been shopping the feature at the Cannes Virtual Market, which Lionsgate recently released in the U.S. on VOD.

Southern crime thriller Arkansas — starring Liam Hemsworth, Vince Vaughn, Clark Duke, Vivica A. Fox, and John Malkovich — has sold out for VMI International at the Cannes Virtual Market.

Lionsgate, which released the film on May 5 in the U.S. on VOD, doubled down on the feature, which also marks Duke's directorial debut and follows Kyle (Hemsworth) and Swin (Duke), who work for an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog (Vaughn). By day they pose as park rangers, while by night they work as low-level drug couriers.

The studio took Arkansas for Latin America, U.K., Scandinavia, Germany, Africa, Italy, Spain, India, France, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, Romania, Slovakia, Switzerland and Turkey. Elsewhere, the film went to Indonesia (PT Falcon), CIS (The World Pictures), Airlines (Entertainment In Motion), Ex-Yugoslavia (Blitz), Poland (Monolith), Portugal (Lusomundo), the Middle East (Phoenicia Pictures), Australia/New Zealand (Roadshow), Greece/Cyprus (Tanweer), and Benelux (Three Lines Pictures BV).

Arkansas is produced by Patrick Hibler, Jeff Rice, Martin Sprock and Storyboard Media. Executive producers include Media Finance Capital’s (MFC) David Gilbery and Charles Dorfman who also funded the film, Don Kee Productions’ Jason Allison, Michael S. Smith and Franchesca Lantz, VMI Worldwide’s Andre Relis, Hercules Film Fund and Rhea Films’ Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas and Jean-Luc De Fanti, as well as Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard, Philip Kim, Patrick Muldoon, Cindy Cowan and Stephanie Celeb.