Lionsgate U.K. CEO Zygi Kamasa to Step Down

The longtime Europe division head will announce his next career move in the coming months.

Zygi Kamasa is stepping down as the longtime CEO of Lionsgate U.K. to pursue a new film and TV business opportunity, the Hollywood studio said Wednesday.

Kamasa will leave at the end of July, with the specifics of his next career move to be disclosed in the coming months. He has led Lionsgate U.K. since selling his own company, Redbus Film Distributors, to Lionsgate in 2005.

While with the studio, Kamasa has spearheaded Lionsgate’s strategic growth and new business development across Europe, based in London.

"I’ve had an amazing tenure growing the UK business from the foundations of my own indie film distributor, Redbus, into a world-class platform overseeing franchises such as The Hunger Games, executive producing over 30 local British films and expanding into UK TV production with shows like BBC’s Motherland and The Goes Wrong Show,” said Kamasa in a statement.

Nicola Pearcey will remain president of Lionsgate's UK business and assume Kamasa’s day-to-day duties over the next few weeks.

"Zygi is a great entrepreneur with savvy business instincts, strong talent relationships and a sharp eye for exciting content. He has played an important role in moving our global content platform forward over the past 15 years in the UK and Europe, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors," Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said in a statement.

Besides releasing Lionsgate titles like The Hunger Games and Expendables franchises, La La Land and Olympus Has Fallen, Kamasa also produced movie titles like Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Harry Brown, Brooklyn, Eddie the Eagle, Filth, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool and Military Wives.