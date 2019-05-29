Lionsgate Picks Up Olivia Colman, Anthony Hopkins Drama 'The Father' for U.K.

The drama – based on Florian Zeller's stage play - is currently shooting in London, with MarK Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell and Olivia Williams having joined the cast.

The Father, the feature adaptation of Florian Zeller's multi-award winning stage play and set to star Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins, has been acquired by Lionsgate for the U.K.

The drama, in which Hopkins plays the eponymous role of a mischievous and highly independent man who, as he ages, refuses all assistance from his daughter Anne (Colman), is currently in production in London, with Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), Imogen Poots (Green Room), Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle) and Olivia Williams (Victoria & Abdul) having joined the cast.

Zeller directs the film adaptation from a screenplay he co-wrote with Christopher Hampton (Dangerous Liaisons, Atonement).

"This is a story that will resonate with everyone and I feel is important to tell," said Lionsgate U.K. CEO Zygi Kamasa. "Florian has assembled the best in the business to bring this story to life on the big screen. We’re especially pleased because the creative team includes prolific producer David Parfitt, who we will again partner with following Red Joan, and Film4, who we recently worked with on releasing UK box-office topper, Fighting With My Family."

Embankment Films executive produces The Father and represents worldwide sales, excluding France. CAA, UTA and Embankment co-represent the U.S. Financing has been arranged by Viewfinder and Embankment Films and is provided by Elarof Fund and Film4.