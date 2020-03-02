Lionsgate Wins Film Rights for 'Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret'

'Edge of Seventeen' helmer Kelly Fremon Craig will direct, with James L. Brooks set to produce.

Judy Blume's beloved novel Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret is officially getting the feature film treatment.

Lionsgate, which committed to a green light on the movie, won a heated bidding war for the film rights to the property, which will be adapted by Edge of Seventeen filmmaker Kelly Fremon Craig.

Fremon Craig will also direct the movie, which will be produced by James L. Brooks' Gracie Films, which was behind Fremon Craig's directorial debut. Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Amy Brooks, Fremon Craig and Blume will will also produce.

Margaret follows a sixth grader who moves from the city to the suburbs and prays to God to watch over her and help her through her anxieties, including puberty and its changes to her body and her emotions.

Blume has famously refused adaptations of Margaret but met with Brooks and Craig after they traveled to Key West to see her. For their part, Lionsgate transformed a conference room into an 11-year-old girl's bedroom for their meeting with Craig and Brooks, and included pictures of executives as 11-year-olds.

Meredith Wieck and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

"This title was an anthem when we first read it as teens, and it remains timeless and relevant because nothing has captured the coming-of-age experience with the same authenticity, truth and respect. For that reason, Judy Blume is a beacon for women and girls. Kelly Fremon Craig is a filmmaker we have adored and chased for years, and James L Brooks is a hero to us all," said president of production Erin Westerman. "Together, they delivered an adaptation that captures all the scope and potential of the title; the themes of identity, loneliness, confidence and kindness are urgent, ageless and more necessary today than ever before.”

Added Craig, “I could not be more honored to bring Margaret to the screen alongside my two biggest heroes, Jim Brooks and Judy Blume, and the fiercely passionate team at Gracie Films. Lionsgate swept us away with their resounding passion for this book and what it has meant to generations, and I am thrilled to lock arms with Erin Westerman, Nathan Kahane, Joe Drake and the rest of their exceptional team to bring this film to life.”

The news of Lionsgate adapting Margaret comes days less than a week after one of Blume's other beloved young adult books, Summer Sisters, was picked up by Disney-owned Hulu after another bidding war. It will be adapted into a limited scripted series, with Little Fires Everywhere boss Liz Tigelaar attached to write the script.

Dan Freedman oversaw the dealmaking for Lionsgate. Fremon Craig is represented by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone and Hansen Jacobson. Brooks and Blume are represented by WME.