Lionsgate's 'Hunger Games' Concert Tour Sets U.K. Debut

A 60-piece orchestra will perform composer James Newton Howard's score as the original 'The Hunger Games' film returns to the big screen.

Lionsgate is bringing the world of Panem to Manchester, U.K., on July 12 for a world premiere of The Hunger Games in Concert tour.

The live-to-film experience will see a 60-piece orchestra accompanying the original soundtrack for the first Hunger Games tentpole as it plays on the big screen. The original movie starred Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, a teen living in the dystopian nation of Panem and forced to compete in the Hunger Games, a fight-to-the-death competition held by the government annually.

Lionsgate’s adaptation of the original book by Suzanne Collins saw Katniss and fellow District 12 tribute Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) sent to the Capitol to fight for survival.

The Hunger Games in Concert tour — which follows Lionsgate's staging a La La Land in Concert world tour with live orchestral performances of Damien Chazelle's hit film in 25 countries — will travel to major cities worldwide after an initial four U.K. dates, organizers said Wednesday.

"I am thrilled that people will have the chance to experience The Hunger Games again in this live setting," Oscar-nominated composer James Newton Howard, who scored all four Hunger Games movie installments, said in a statement.

The Hunger Games franchise, which also starred Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth and Woody Harrelson, grossed over $3 billion at the global box office.