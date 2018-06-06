Lionsgate's 'Now You See Me' Gets Live Touring Magic Show

For its next trick, the studio promises never-before-seen illusions as part of its spin-off of the magician thriller movie franchise.

You'll soon have a chance to experience the magic of the Now You See Me movie franchise live on stage.

Lionsgate on Wednesday unveiled plans for a live touring magic show, Now You See Me Live, to be produced in partnership with The Works Entertainment.

The global touring show will feature, live on stage, The Horsemen magicians: James More, an illusionist from Britain’s Got Talent; Florian Sainvet, a finalist on France’s Got Talent; escape artist Sabine van Diemen from Holland’s Got Talent; and Enzo Weyne, from France’s Got Talent.

A fifth cast member, and each show’s host, will be chosen from individual local language markets the touring show passes through.

Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2 from Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment have, to date, grossed more than $680 million at the worldwide box office, and a third installment is in the works.

Now You See Me Live will be Lionsgate's third touring show after the La La Land in Concert world tour of 25 countries to date, and The Hunger Games in Concert tour to launch July 12 in the UK.