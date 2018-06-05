Facebook Introduces "Lip Sync Live" Streaming Function

Users will now be able to live broadcast sing-alongs to "Havana" by Camila Cabello, "Welcome to the Jungle" by Guns N' Roses, Drake's "God's Plan" and more.

Facebook has announced new features allowing users to include music in their personal videos and lip sync to songs while live-streaming.

Starting Tuesday the social network will begin rolling out the new capabilities, which are the outcome of numerous deals Facebook has announced with leading music companies since late last year.

Whereas in the past videos with music were liable to be taken down from Facebook over copyright issues, now users may post freely — at least with those tracks the platform has secured rights. This function is being tested in specific markets now and will be available more broadly soon, says the company.

Hundreds of songs also are now available for Lip Sync Live use, including "Havana" by Camila Cabello, "Welcome to the Jungle" by Guns N' Roses and Drake's "God's Plan," as this library will continue to grow. Users will even be able to bring friends into the video and lip sync together.

Those wishing to try out the Lip Sync Live function may do so by selecting it when they start their Live video. After selecting a song, they may also add a description and customize with masks or a background. During broadcasts with Lip Sync Live, friends will see the artist and song highlighted on the video and can tap to follow the artist on Facebook.

Facebook also teased more music integration to come in the months ahead, including options to add music to Facebook Stories.

"We're looking forward to continuing to work with the music industry to create new ways for people to connect and express themselves through music across our family of apps," said head of music business development and partnerships Tamara Hrivnak and head of product, music and rights​ Fred Beteille in a blog post.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.