Lisa Halliday Joins ID Public Relations Firm

The agency has also promoted a trio of execs to senior vp status.

Veteran brand management executive Lisa Halliday is joining ID, the public relations firm that will mark its 25th year in business this summer.

As the company’s newly-named chief communications officer, Halliday will advise on all facets of the agency’s business in Los Angeles and New York, including such areas as client and brand development, creative marketing consultation, digital strategy, content, events, corporate communications, client reputation and crisis management, corporate social responsibility and new business development.

In other moves, ID also recently promoted several of its longtime executives to senior vp — they include Allison Elbl, head of ID Music, and Sara Serlenand Harlan Gulko, co-heads of ID Film, TV and Content.

Earlier in her career, Halliday served as head of communications and brand strategy for Oprah Winfrey and her Harpo Inc., spearheading the launch of such brands as OWN, O Magazine, Harpo Films and Harpo Productions as well as the careers of Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz and Nate Berkus. She also led the communication team for the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa. Prior to Harpo, Halliday held senior public relations positions at Walt Disney Studios, Twentieth Century Fox and Columbia Pictures.

“Lisa has spent most of her career at the summit of entertainment media relations,” ID founder and CEO Kelly Bush Novak said in a statement. “She’s at a point in her career where she could go anywhere, and we are beyond thrilled to have her join us at this exciting time in our business. I’ve known Lisa for more than 20 years and beyond her impressive credentials, she is kind, gracious and will fit beautifully within our culture.”

“There’s something very exciting happening at ID and I wanted to be a part of it,” Halliday commented. “Kelly and [ID president] Mara Buxbaum have built a unique and powerful business. The impressive constellation of both established and emerging artists, properties, brands and companies ID represents is certainly a reflection of their strength as visionary media strategists. Their commitment to a work environment that’s built on mentoring and respect ensures the ID team is perpetually the best in the business. And I’m honored to join them.”