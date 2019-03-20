Lisa Nishimura to Run Indie Film in Netflix Exec Shuffle

In the wake of the move, Brandon Riegg will take over stand-up comedy and docuseries at the streamer.

Netflix's executives aren't done playing musical chairs just yet.

Two weeks after Bela Bajaria took over international programming in the wake of Erik Barmack's exit, dividing the streamer's television efforts between her (foreign-language shows) and veteran executive Cindy Holland (English-language programming), the company is still reorganizing its executive ranks.

Lisa Nishimura, who became a star exec overseeing documentaries and comedy programming for the streamer for several years, is moving over to the film side of the company to run indie movies (narrative and documentary films). Not only does the role include feature-length documentary films (which Nishimura was already overseeing), but it also consists of limited documentary series, meaning those that run for only one season like Wild Wild Country, as well as doc shorts. Nishimura will now report to film vp Scott Stuber.

Amid Nishimura's move, Brandon Reigg, who has spent his three years at the company in Bajaria's former unscripted and acquisitions group, will now expand his unscripted role to include comedy. Stand-up comedy execs Robbie Praw and Ben Cavey will now report directly to Reigg. Reigg will handle documentary programming that isn't overseen by Nishimura, chiefly multi-season docuseries (i.e. Making a Murderer). Reigg will report to Holland. It's also worth noting that Nishimura will continue to manage some of the documentary and comedy projects she has historically shepherded and that have stemmed from her relationships.

The moves were designed to create a cleaner distinction between English-language programming and non-English-language content on the TV side and also ensure that all films (including documentaries) fell under Stuber. On the film team, Stuber will have three direct reports: Nishimura for indies and doc; Tendo Nagenda for big-budget features; and David Kosse for international movies. Former indie film heads Matt Brodlie and Ian Bricke will now report to Nishimura.

On the TV side, former ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey — who joined the streamer in December, will continue to focus on overseeing projects that emerge from the prolific producers with whom Netflix has signed overall deals. Those names include Shonda Rhimes (with whom Dungey worked on ABC's Grey's Anatomy and Scandal), Jenji Kohan (Orange Is the New Black, GLOW), Kenya Barris (whom Dungey collaborated with on ABC's Black-ish), Marti Noxon (Sharp Objects) and the Obamas. Dungey will continue to report to Holland. (Sources say Dungey, who started in February, also has a direct line to content chief Ted Sarandos.)

"Lisa blazed a trail within Netflix building our documentary and comedy initiatives, and we’re so lucky to have her expand her role into indie films," Stuber said Wednesday in a statement. "Lisa joins Matt Brodlie and Ian Bricke, who have built our indie film business over the last several years. Together they will continue to deepen our talent relationships and give diverse and unique storytellers a home to share their films. I’m looking forward to working alongside Lisa, Tendo Nagenda and David Kosse as we grow our film studio."

Added Holland: "Lisa’s impeccable vision, taste and style have shaped our original documentary and stand-up comedy initiatives from the beginning, and I know she will continue to flourish in her new role. I look forward to supporting Brandon and his team as he brings enthusiasm and proven talent to this expanded role, and as they chart the future of non-fiction English-language programming for Netflix."