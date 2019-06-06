Paradigm Adds APA Film Lit Agent Ryan Saul, TV Lit Agent Katt Riley

Saul brings top directors like 'The Maze Runner' helmer Wes Ball, Tim Reckart, Klaus Haro and Henry Hudson.

Movie feature literary agent Ryan Saul and TV literary agent Katt Riley have signed with Paradigm Talent Agency, based in the agency's Los Angeles headquarters.

Saul's clients include directors Wes Ball, who helmed The Maze Runner trilogy, his producing partner Joe Hartwick, Jr., Oscar-nominated animation director Tim Reckart, director Klaus Haro and commercial directors Henry Hudson and Gevorg Karensky.

Saul joins Paradigm from APA, where he was co-head of the agency's motion picture literary department. Saul earlier worked at Metropolitan Talent, and was at Jim Preminger Agency before that. He started his career in The Walt Disney Co.'s strategic planning department.

"Ryan brings with him an incredible wealth of industry knowledge and a keen ability to identify inspiring and rewarding opportunities for his clients,” said Adam Kanter, Paradigm's co-head of motion picture literary.

"Paradigm is a unique global, full-service agency with an incredible 30-year history of providing distinctive and personalized service to clients," said Saul in his own statement.

Riley joins Paradigm after four years at the Kaplan Stahler Agency and represents TV-focused writers and directors. “Katt is driven and connected with an unwavering passion for identifying and developing literary talent," Kanter added.