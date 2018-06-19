'Lion King' Actor JD McCrary Joins Marsai Martin in 'Little' (Exclusive)

Issa Rae and Regina Hall are also set to star.

JD McCrary, who will voice a young Simba in Jon Favreau's The Lion King, will join Black-ish star Marsai Martin in Universal comedy Little.

Issa Rae and Regina Hall are also set to star in Little, which centers on a woman who gets the chance to relive a carefree life as her younger self (Martin) when the pressures of adulthood become too much.

Drumline scripter Tina Gordon is attached to direct. Girls Trip screenwriter Tracy Oliver penned the first draft of the screenplay, based on Martin's idea, with Camilla Blackett (Fresh Off the Boat, New Girl) working on a rewrite of the latest draft by Gordon.

Girls Trip producers Will Packer and James Lopez are set to produce via the Uni-based Will Packer Productions, along with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Martin will exec produce with Hall and Josh Martin.

McCrary, who broke out after an appearance on NBC's Little Big Shots, was seen during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards performing “Terrified” alongside Childish Gambino. He is repped by ICM, Greenroom and Morris Yorn.