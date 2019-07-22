Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle to Star in 'Little Shop of Horrors' Revival

The hit musical will return to its Off-Broadway roots this fall at New York's Westside Theatre.

Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors is making its Off-Broadway return this fall at New York's Westside Theatre with theater vets Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle leading the cast.

Tony winner Michael Mayer is set to direct. The production will begin preview performances starting Sept. 17 with an official opening on Oct. 17.

Groff (Hamilton, Spring Awakening) will star in Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour, while Blanchard (The Iceman Cometh) will play Audrey and Borle (Falsettos, Something Rotten!, Peter and the Starcatcher) will portray the sadistic dentist Orin.

The musical adaptation of the 1960 horror film features a score by Menken and a book and lyrics by the late Ashman. The show first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, followed by a movie musical in 1986. Little Shop of Horrors made its Broadway debut in 2003.

The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott, Julian Crouch-designed sets, lighting by Bradley King, costumes by Tom Broecker, sound design by Jessica Paz (Hadestown) and puppets by Nicholas Mahon. Will Van Dyke serves as music supervisor and casting is by Jim Carnahan.