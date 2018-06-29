Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet in Talks to Star in Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Adaptation

Meryl Streep and Emma Stone are also in talks to star.

Greta Gerwig has chosen her next directing gig, and she is bringing along some of her Lady Bird talent.

Gerwig will direct the feature adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic Little Women for Columbia Pictures. Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet, who both starred in Gerwig's feature directorial debut, are in talks for the coming-of-age feature, along with Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Florence Pugh.

Little Women follows teenaged sisters Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg and their mother in Civil War era Massachusetts as they navigate their new town, true love, and their first holiday without their father, a traveling minister.

Alcott's book was previously adapted into a 1994 feature, starring Winona Ryder, Christian Bale, Susan Sarandon and Kirsten Dunst.

Gerwig was previously attached to the movie as a writer but has since taken over directorial duties, making Little Women Gerwig's first major studio project since last year's best picture nominee Lady Bird.

Streep is set for the second season of Big Little Lies and will next be seen in theaters with Disney's Mary Poppins Returns.

Stone, Ronan and Chalamet are each leading upcoming award season hopefuls. Stone stars in Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourtie, Ronan stars opposite Margot Robbie in Mary Queen of Scots and Chalamet leads the Amazon-backed Beautiful Boy.

Variety first reported this news.