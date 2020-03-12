Live Nation Pausing All Tours Because of Coronavirus

Live Nation is also instructing its employees to strictly work remotely.

Recognizing national concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, Live Nation is instructing its touring shows to prepare to return home, Billboard has learned. The announcement affects all Live Nation tours, domestically and internationally.

Earlier Thursday the company told employees it is hitting the pause button on current touring arena shows through the end of the month. A few shows will play out Thursday and Friday, but the remainder of the shows starting this weekend will be postponed.

Live Nation is also instructing its employees to work remotely. The company's Beverly Hills headquarters will be mostly closed until the end of March.

On a call, a company executive told employees that March is generally a slow month and that Live Nation will re-evaluate the situation at the beginning of April with the goal of resuming touring in May or June.

Live Nation is not planning any layoffs, and company officials told staff it is well positioned to weather the closure.

