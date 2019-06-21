'In Living Color' Eyeing Reunion Tour, TV Special

The Off Color quartet in June 2018. From left: Keenen Ivory Wayans, David Alan Grier, Tommy Davidson and Shawn Wayans.

Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Tommy Davidson and David Alan Grier are already on the road for the Off Color Comedy Tour, which gives fans a nostalgic blast of comedy nirvana, and are hoping to expand it to a "full-on 'In Living Color' tour."

Dreaming of an In Living Color reunion? Four of the show's funniest stars — Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Tommy Davidson and David Alan Grier — are on the road for the Off Color Comedy Tour.

Each set is about 25 minutes long with Keenen hosting, and doing mini sets in between each comic.

The nostalgic shows have been selling well at casinos across the country, and while the focus is stand-up, Keenen says "the hope is to expand it to a full-on In Living Color tour."

There are also plans for a TV special, according to Paradigm's William Rodriguez, who helped put the tour together.

"The audience is having a blast," says Rodriguez. "It brings a lot of nostalgia back, but the show is also fresh and modern and very timely."

Keenen says the reunion "is one of the most pleasurable experiences" he's had as a performer. "All we do is laugh. It really is just fun. It's like being in the rehearsal room back in the day."

Still, the wild afterparties that used to follow In Living Color tapings are a thing of the past. Says Grier: "We have dinner usually after the show, a glass of wine, and then it's off to bed."

