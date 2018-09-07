Liz Fraser, British Star of Comedy Film Series 'Carry On,' Dies at 88

The Londoner had a recurring role as the beautiful yet dizzy blonde in the renowned comedy franchise.

Liz Fraser, the British comic actress best known for her role in several of the bawdy Carry On series of films in the 1960s, has died. She was 88.

The actress passed away on Thursday in a hospital London, with the British Comedy Society tweeting that it was "very sad to learn that the wonderful Liz Fraser has died. She was a delight."

Born in the central London district of Southwark in 1933, Fraser's first film appearance was in 1955's Touch and Go, followed by The Smallest Show on Earth in 1957, which saw her work with Peter Sellers for the first time. In 1959, she earned a BAFTA nomination for most promising newcomer for I'm All Right, Jack. Around the same time Fraser appeared in Benny Hill's comedy TV shows.

But her best known appearances were as the perennially "dizzy blonde" in some of the early Carry On titles, including Carry On Regardless (1961), Carry On Cruising (1962) and Carry on Cabby (1963). After being sacked by producer Peter Rogers after suggesting the series could be better marketing, only to return for 1975's Carry on Behind.

Other film work included Two-Way Stretch (1960), The Bulldog Breed (1960), Double Bunk (1961), The Painted Smile (1962), The Americanization of Emily (1964), The Family Way (1966), Dad's Army (1971) and the sex comedies Adventures of a Taxi Driver (1976), Confessions of a Driving Instructor (1976), Adventures of a Private Eye (1977) and Rosie Dixon - Night Nurse (1978).