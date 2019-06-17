Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan Launch Production Company

'The Fourth Estate' filmmaker and her husband and film financier are behind the upstart shingle, Story Syndicate.

The Fourth Estate director Liz Garbus and her husband, Oscar-winning documentary producer and financier Dan Cogan, are launching a new production company, Story Syndicate, based in New York City.

Garbus and Cogan will be joined by Julie Gaither as head of production and Jon Bardin, formerly head of documentaries at Discovery, as head of development.

Story Syndicate will develop and produce premium non-fiction series, features, shorts and podcasts, with an eye to eventually producing scripted series and features. Cogan and fellow producer Bryan Fogel earned the 2018 best documentary feature for Icarus.

Garbus, who is currently at work on the scripted feature Lost Girls for Netflix, has documentary credits that include What Happened, Miss Simone?; Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper; Love, Marilyn and Bobby Fischer Against the World.

“Filmmaking is a team sport. I’m excited to build a company that can support the scale and scope of what I want to do as a director, and I’m really energized by the idea that this structure can also provide a foundation for the creative work of many other filmmakers," Garbus said in a statement.

Cogan will remain executive director of Impact Partners, the film financier he co-founded in 2007. “Liz and I are excited to create a production home in which filmmakers we love can come and be supported creatively, strategically and financially," Cogan added in his own statement.