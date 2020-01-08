Grammys: Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith and More to Perform

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will also take the stage at the music awards show, which will be hosted by Alicia Keys.

Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are among the first group of performers announced to take the stage at the 2020 Grammys.

Four-time Grammy winning band Aerosmith will perform a medley of some of their greatest hits during the 62nd annual awards ceremony. The band made its debut Grammys performance in 1991 and is set to be honored as this year's MusiCares Person of the Year, which recognizes Aerosmith's philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history, two days before the Grammys.

Eilish will make her debut performance at the upcoming ceremony. The first-time nominee is up for record of the year ("Bad Guy"), album of the year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), song of the year ("Bad Guy"), best new artist, best pop solo performance ("Bad Guy") and best pop vocal album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?).

Fellow first-time nominee Lizzo will also perform at the awards show. Lizzo is up for record of the year ("Truth Hurts"), album of the year (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]), song of the year ("Truth Hurts"), best new artist, best pop solo performance ("Truth Hurts"), best R&B performance ("Exactly How I Feel"), best traditional R&B performance ("Jerome") and best urban contemporary album (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]).

Three-time Grammy winner Stefani will perform alongside current nominee Shelton, who is nominated for best country solo performance for "God’s Country."

Lizzo leads the nominations with eight nods, while Eilish and Lil Nas X follow closely behind with six nominations.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26. Alicia Keys will host the show.