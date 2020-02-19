Lizzo to Headline Inaugural Virgin Fest in Los Angeles

More than 25 artists will take the stage at the event, billed as a cultural hub for global artists, creativity, technology and fan experiences where all are welcome.

Virgin Fest is finalizing its lineup for the first annual music and tech festival in Los Angeles, setting Lizzo as headliner and revealing a schedule that includes A$AP Rocky, Anderson. Paak & the Free Nationals, Ellie Goulding, Major Lazer, Jorja Smith, Kali Uchis, Banks, Clairo, Tank and the Bangas, Japanese Breakfast, and Lay Zhang.

Also hitting the stage will be Rising Star Brit Award winner Celeste, drag queen superstar Trixie Mattel, former Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui, Tiffany Young, Barns Courtney, Vieux Farka Touré, Dorian Electra, the Marcus King Band, Jay Som, Noga Erez, Vagabon, Ama Lou, Bombargo, Col3trane, Hot Chelle Rae, Tiana Major9, Empress Of, Madame Gandhi, Miya Folick, and Sasami. Partners of the event include Aviator Nation, Blue Moon, Ciroc, Coors Light, Hornitos Tequila, Maker’s Mark Handmade Bourbon, the Meatless Farm Co., Proud Source Water, que Bottle, StubHub and Vizzy with more to be announced.

In addition to three music stages, Virgin Fest will present Beyond, an interactive world’s fair showcasing products and technologies shaping the future with activations featuring wearables, wellness, gaming, transportation and more. “Music is an emotional force of transformation — it can change people’s moods, their outlook on life, and sometimes, it can unite the world,” said Jason Felts, CEO and founder of Virgin Fest. “We are embracing the dream that music can bring to get us to a better place — for our fans, for our people, for our communities and for our planet. We envision a tomorrow where festivals live and breathe the extraordinary — Virgin Fest looks to lead that charge.”

Virgin Fest — created with an "All Are Welcome" mandate — will take place across multiple stages June 6-7 at Banc of California Stadium and Exposition Park. Tickets and packages are now on sale with prices starting at $229 for a "Fan" ticket which replaces the typical general admission label. Access will include Beyond, DTour's secret theatre, complimentary WiFi, select indoor lounges and climate controlled bathrooms. Multiple levels of VIP are available and will include upscale amenities, backstage artist experiences, pre-party access, side stage viewing and on-site concierge.

More information can be found here.