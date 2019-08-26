VMAs: Lizzo Channels A 'Siren' in Moschino

The 'Juice' singer's gown, topped off with a feather boa, was embellished with the word 'siren.'

We learned at the 2019 Met Gala that Lizzo looks fantastic in feathers at fancy occasions, but she amped up the plumes with a big, beautiful boa when she walked the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lizzo stepped out in a custom red strapless gown embellished with sequins and imprinted with “Siren” in silver lettering, topped off with a red-and-silver feather boa (both from Moschino by Jeremy Scott). She accessorized with Stuart Weitzman’s crystal-embellished Nudist Stardust sandals.

The "Truth Hurts" singer (who Tweeted a photo of her look with a quote by Jessica Rabbit as the caption, "I’m not bad I was just drawn this way") is nominated for two awards at this year's ceremony, and she showed up to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. oozing with confidence and a modern update on vintage glamour. A beehive hairstyle worthy of a '60s bombshell and a diamond teardrop necklace completed the look.

Lizzo is set to perform at the VMAs as well, alongside Taylor Swift, Normani, the Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and many more.

Take a closer look at Lizzo's VMAs glam below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.com.