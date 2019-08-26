VMAs: Lizzo Champions Self-Confidence While Performing "Truth Hurts," "Good as Hell" Medley

"I'm tired of the bulls***," said the singer, who made her Video Music Awards performance debut Monday night.

During the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Lizzo turned the Prudential Center stage into a butt-filled hot spot when she performed a medley of her hits.

The singer, donning a trench coat, and her dancers strutted in front of a giant inflatable rear end and sang the first lines of her hit "Truth Hurts."

"I just took a DNA test turns out I'm a 100% that b***h," she sang.

The singer, nominated for four awards, brought her Billboard-topping hit to the stage and belted her high notes. Her dancers, with leggings complete with rear end cut-outs, shook their behinds and swayed their hips in the background.

She transitioned from "Truth Hurts" to "Good as Hell" while she stripped the trench coat for a yellow leotard, which matched her equally bright eye shadow.

She took a break from the performance to talk about loving oneself and finding self-confidence. Lizzo said her fans should know that no one's opinions should matter when it comes to happiness.

"I'm tired of the bulls***," she said to the MTV VMA audience.

She continued singing the number as her dancers, clad in cloud-patterned costumes, danced around her.

After repeating the song's chorus, Lizzo finished off "Truth Hurts," sustaining the number's final note.

At the end of the song, her dancers threw their wigs off into the air.