Lizzo Sends Heartfelt Message to Minneapolis Protestors: "I Love You, I See You, I Hear You"

Lizzo has shared a heartfelt message with protestors in Minneapolis, who have taken to the city's streets over the death of George Floyd.

The 32-year-old "Truth Hurts" rapper, who lived in Minneapolis early in her career, took to social media Saturday to offer words of support and encouragement after some businesses in the south part of the city were damaged during protests.

"Minneapolis, I love you. I see you. I hear you. I see your truth. I know your heart. You're good people, you are tired of being oppressed," Lizzo said in a video on Instagram, adding that she's "100 percent dedicated to helping rebuild Lake Street and rebuilding south side Minneapolis."

She added, "there is a history of plainclothes officers and non Black Lives Matters affiliated parties vandalizing and destroying properties and setting fires."

Lizzo also provided several links for those interested in donating to various causes.

The rapper joins a long list of celebrities speaking out after Floyd's death, including Beyonce, Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Chance the Rapper.

Last week, a video of Floyd's death surfaced showing Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for eight minutes. Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

Lizzo concluded her four-minute message asking fans not to share the video of Floyd's death, but to instead share information about the messaging behind ongoing protests around the nation.

"There's no need to share the video. Share the protest, share the messaging. Share the movement. But don't share this man's death," she said. "This is bigger than that. This is about honoring his life and honoring lives of people of color and black people."

Watch Lizzo's full video post below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.