Lizzo Is a Vision in White at the Grammys

Sunday night at the 62nd Grammy Awards, the self-proclaimed risk-taking "bad bitch" walked the Grammys red carpet for her first time, a vision in white.

The "Good As Hell" singer stepped out in a strapless white bespoke Atelier Versace gown, hand-embellished with Swarovski crystals. She's pairing the look with a crystal-embellished white faux fur stole, Lorraine Schwartz diamond jewelry, and white Rene Caovilla strappy heels, sticking with her monochromatic style theme. Her stylist Marko Monroe told Page Six his inspiration for Lizzo's Grammy's look is "iconic status."

“I was thinking of the powerful, iconic women who have come before her, and the image they’ve relayed when it’s come to glamour,” her stylist, Marko Monroe, said ahead of the show. And Lizzo's look is actually an homage to Diana Ross, the star said on the red carpet.

The 31-year-old singer scored the most Grammy nominations this year, a total of eight including all four general categories -- record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist --where she's competing with Billie Eilish who also scored nominations for the major four.

Last year, Lizzo oozed self-confidence at the MTV Video Music Awards, arriving on the red carpet a la Jessica Rabbit , rocking a strapless, curve-hugging red sequin "Siren" gown and feather boa by designer Jeremy Scott for Moschino. During her VMA mash-up performance of "Truth Hurts" and "Good as Hell," Lizzo stripped off a colorblock trench coat to reveal a sequined yellow bodysuit with nude fishnets and yellow combat boots to match.

And it was her trend-setting tin Valentino handbag that made headlines at the 2019 American Music Awards, which she paired with a ruffled orange Valentino minidress and white patent leather Stuart Weitzman mules.

At thee 2019 BET Awards, Lizzo donned a wood grain motif from head-to-toe, including a hair piece created by stylist Shelby Swain, a wood grain manicure executed by nail artist Eri Ishizu, and a puffy-sleeved minidress from House of Holland with matching booties. The "Juice" singer loves a solid monochromatic ensemble.