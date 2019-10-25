Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" Ties for Longest Hot 100 Reign Ever for Rap Song by a Female Artist

Plus Juice WRLD and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "Bandit" breaks into the Hot 100's top 10.

Lizzo scores a historic seventh week atop the Billboard Hot 100 with "Truth Hurts." The song ties Iggy Azalea's "Fancy," featuring Charli XCX, for the longest rule ever for a rap song by a female artist.

"Truth," released on Nice Life/Atlantic Records, first topped the Hot 100 dated Sept. 7 and spent its first six weeks at No. 1 consecutively before dropping to No. 2 a week ago when Travis Scott's "Highest in the Room" blasted in at the summit.

Plus, Juice WRLD and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "Bandit" breaks into the Hot 100's top 10, rising from No. 11 to No. 10 in its second week on the chart, marking the former's second top 10 on the tally and the latter's first.

Let's run down the top 10 of the Hot 100), which blends all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay and sales data. All charts will update on Billboard.com tomorrow.

As "Truth" ties for Hot 100 history, here's an updated look at all the rap songs by women that have led the chart, listed in order by longest runs at No. 1:

7 weeks, Lizzo, "Truth Hurts," 2019

7 weeks, Iggy Azalea, "Fancy," feat. Charli XCX, 2014

3 weeks, Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)," 2017

2 weeks, Lauryn Hill, "Doo Wop (That Thing)," 1998

1 week, Cardi B, "I Like It," with Bad Bunny & J Balvin, 2018

1 week, Shawnna, "Stand Up" (Ludacris feat. Shawnna), 2003

"Truth" tops the Radio Songs chart for a fifth week with 115.3 million audience impressions, down 4%, in the week ending Oct. 20, according to Nielsen Music; rebounds 3-2 on Digital Song Sales (20,000 sold, down 29%, in the week ending Oct. 17); and holds at No. 12 on Streaming Songs (23.4 million U.S. streams, down 9%, in the week ending Oct. 17).

"Truth" additionally tallies an eighth week at No. 1 on both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs genre charts (which employ the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100).

Meanwhile, follow-up single "Good as Hell" rises 24-20 on the Hot 100, winning top Airplay Gainer honors, as it bounds 28-16 on Radio Songs (43.1 million, up 35%).

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Señorita" rebounds 3-2 on the Hot 100, after commanding the Aug. 31-dated chart, and Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved" returns to its No. 3 high from No. 5. As previously reported, Capaldi's ballad also takes over atop the Pop Songs radio airplay chart.

Elsewhere in the Hot 100's top five, two other tracks revisit their highpoints: Post Malone's "Circles" (6-4) and Chris Brown's "No Guidance," featuring Drake (7-5), as the latter leads Hot R&B Songs for an eighth week.

Scott's "Highest in the Room" slides to No. 6 on the Hot 100 after soaring in at No. 1, marking the steepest drop from the top since two other leaders each tumbled 1-6 in March: Jonas Brothers' "Sucker" (also in its second week) and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's '"Shallow".

Still, "Room" leads Streaming Songs for a second week, with 37.2 million streams, down 37%. It surges by 61% to 11.1 million in radio reach, while plummeting from No. 2 to No. 20 on Digital Song Sales (7,000, down 87%); contributing to its sales drop-off, the song was available in its first week-only in a variety of physical formats (CD, cassette and vinyl; consumers also received a digital version when ordering physical copies).

Lil Tecca's "Ran$om" rises 8-7 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 4; Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," which ruled the Aug. 24 chart, lifts 9-8; and Lil Nas X's "Panini" climbs 10-9, after previously hitting No. 5.

Rounding out the Hot 100's top 10, Juice WRLD and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "Bandit" enters the tier, rising from No. 11 in its second week on the survey, despite dropping by 3% to 37.5 million U.S. streams and 49% to 3,000 sold.

Juice WRLD adds his second Hot 100 top 10, after his breakthrough hit "Lucid Dreams" rose to No. 2 in October 2018. YoungBoy Never Broke Again makes his first trip to the top 10, in the same week that his new LP AI YoungBoy 2 arrives as his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. ("Bandit" is not on the set and is, as of now, a stand-alone single.)

Just beyond the Hot 100's top 10, Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber's "10,000 Hours" falls to No. 11 after debuting at No. 4 a week ago -- although it charges onto Radio Songs at No. 28 (30.5 million, up 56%), while commanding Hot Country Songs for a second week.

Plus, Maroon 5's "Memories" jumps 20-12 on the Hot 100, hitting a new high, as it posts a second week atop Digital Song Sales (21,000, up 3%), while Harry Styles scores the Hot 100's top debut, as new single "Lights Up" launches at No. 17, powered by its starts on Digital Song Sales (No. 3; 20,000) and Streaming Songs (No. 13; 21.5 million). Ahead of his second solo album, the One Direction star earns his third solo Hot 100 entry and second-highest-charting, after "Sign of the Times".

