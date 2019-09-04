London Korean Film Festival Set for Special Focus on Century of Korean Cinema (Exclusive)

The 14th edition of the event will open with Kim Soo-yong's 1965 classic 'The Seashore Village' and include films from Park Kwang-su, Lim Soon-rye, Lee Chang-dong and many more.

The rich history of Korean cinema will be the subject of the Special Focus section at the 14th London Korean Film Festival (LKFF).

The Special Focus, titled A Century of Korean Cinema, will feature seminal works from influential filmmakers from the likes of Park Kwang-su, Lim Soon-rye, Lee Chang-dong and many more.

LKFF will open Nov. 1 with a screening of a newly restored version of Kim Soo-yong's 1965 film The Seashore Village, marking the first time the festival has opened with a retrospective title. Kim, now in his 90s, will introduce the film and talk at length about his career as well as the history of Korean cinema.

Other screenings include Korean classics such as Yun Yong-gyu’s A Hometown in Heart (1949), Lee Kang-cheon’s Piagol (1955) and The Flower in Hell (1958) by Shin Sang-ok, the South Korean director who would later be kidnapped and forced to make films by North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il.

More modern films to be screened include Park's A Single Spark (1995), Lim's Three Friends (1996) and Burning director Lee's Peppermint Candy (1999), which won the Fipresci International Critics' Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Some of the screenings of the newly restored titles will be U.K. and European premieres of pivotal films from Korea's cinematic history, and many of the events will be introduced by leading filmmakers and critics from both Korea and the U.K. LKFF will also hold Q&A sessions, forums, workshops and other events.

The LKFF goes from Nov. 1 to 24, running for two weeks in London before embarking on a U.K. tour that includes Edinburgh, Bristol, Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester and Nottingham.